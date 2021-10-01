Football

Premier League video - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp "helped me to be a better manager"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his rivalry with Juergen Klopp has helped make him a better manager. Guardiola will come up against his Liverpool counterpart on Sunday when English Premier League champions City visit Anfield. With Guardiola and Klopp at the helm, the two clubs have been the pre-eminent forces in the English game in recent seasons.

