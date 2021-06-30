Football

Premier League video - 'Very disappointed' - Everton fans react to Rafael Benitez appointment

There's a mixed reaction from Everton fans as Rafael Benitez takes charge of the Merseyside club. Benitez replaces Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park. The Spaniard, who left Chinese side Dalian Yifang earlier this year, has previously managed the club's local rivals Liverpool as well as fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid.

