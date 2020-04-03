PREMIER LEAGUE WILL CONSULT PLAYERS ABOUT CONDITIONAL REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS AMOUNTING TO 30

PREMIER LEAGUE WILL CONSULT PLAYERS ABOUT CONDITIONAL REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS AMOUNTING TO 30
By Reuters

1 hour ago

PREMIER LEAGUE WILL CONSULT PLAYERS ABOUT CONDITIONAL REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS AMOUNTING TO 30 PERCENT OF TOTAL ANNUAL REMUNERATION

On the same topic