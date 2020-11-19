David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were involved in a fight during an Arsenal training session last week, according to a report.

A host of Arsenal players jetted off on international duty last week, but Luiz and Ceballos were among those who remained behind and continued training with their club.

Premier League Ceballos and Nketiah in bust-up before Fulham v Arsenal 12/09/2020 AT 14:05

The two were involved in a training match last Friday and came to blows, reported David Ornstein of The Athletic.

"David Luiz took exception to a challenge by Dani Ceballos and retaliated by hitting him in the face, a scratch drawing blood", said Ornstein.

“Luiz is said to have struck Ceballos on the nose, sending him to the ground. When Ceballos got up to confront Luiz, team-mates and staff stepped in to diffuse the scuffle.”

Brazil defender Luiz and Spain midfielder Ceballos were sent home from training as a result of the tussle, and had Saturday, Sunday and Monday off.

Ornstein claims Gunners boss Mikel Arteta hauled them in front of the remaining members of the squad at their Hertfordshire training base on Tuesday and the pair apologised to each other.

Training took place later in the day and Ornstein says it passed without incident and that the issue is now in the past.

It is not the first time Ceballos has become embroiled in a fallout with a team-mate, as he clashed with Eddie Nketiah during the warm-up to Arsenal’s game with Fulham on the opening day of the season.

While the emergence of a fight in training will come as something of an embarrassment, it could be viewed positively by some as it shows they care.

Arsenal entered the international break on a low note, as they were thrashed 3-0 at home by Aston Villa. That defeat snapped a run of three successive wins, two in the Premier League and one in Europe, and the Gunners return to action at the weekend sat 11th in the table.

Arteta will hope his charges can show passion and desire when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Premier League Arteta resigned to constant questions about Mesut Ozil 5 HOURS AGO