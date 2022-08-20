BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle believes that Harry Kane is a better "all-round" player than Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero.

Kane is searching for his 250th goal for Tottenham which would make him the top goalscorer in the Premier League for a single club and leave him just 16 behind Spurs’ all-time goalscorer Jimmy Greaves.

The England captain currently has 184 goals in the Premier League, level with Aguero, but Hoddle feels that Kane has the slight edge over the Argentine.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Wolves, Hoddle said: “It’s not just his goalscoring. You’ve got to look at what he does as an all-round player, that’s where I would say he’s a better all-round player than Aguero.

“The assists that he gets, how he links the team, as well as how he gets in the box and scores.

“For me as an all-round player, I’d want him in my team every time.”

However, Hoddle did concede that Kane needs to add a trophy to his CV sooner rather than later but believes he has never had a better opportunity to win silverware than this season.

“It was touch and go whether he was going to go last year. He wants to be a success and rightfully so,” he said.

“He’s an absolute legend at the club but Ossie [Ardiles] and myself and Joe [Cole] and Joleon [Lescott] at their clubs, you go back and there’s photos on the wall of us holding trophies up. Harry wants that, he needs that. He’s a Tottenham man.

“I think he has the best opportunity I believe with this squad since he has been here with the first team. I really feel that domestic cups are going to be something that they will have to put as a priority as well, of course the Champions League.

“Their bench is as strong as most people, maybe not like Man City or Liverpool, but for everyone else they’re up there and they can compete toe-to-toe with everyone.

“I think that Harry has a really good opportunity this year to go and get a trophy.”

This is an opinion shared by former Tottenham player and manager Ossie Ardiles and ex-England international Joe Cole.

“It’s just a question of time for him when he’s going to break the record of course,” said Ardiles.

“But in terms of winning something with Tottenham, we hope very much so that it’s going to be this season.

“We have the manager, we have the squad, we have the team, the stadium, everything – even the training ground. So hopefully it’s going to be this season.

“He is a great, great player. He is a legend. He is one of very top players we’ve ever had in all of our history. But of course if he wins something that would be the icing on the cake.”

Cole added: “Harry Kane can stand shoulder to shoulder with any centre forward in world football, he’s an outstanding footballer.

“He is going to remembered, regardless of trophies or no trophies, as one of the great players at this club and in this country. He is going to be England’s top goalscorer, Tottenham’s top goalscorer. But he will want to win something and he does have the squad now.

“I can feel that there’s a different atmosphere, there’s something about this club now. They’re geared up to win now. We know what Antonio Conte we can do because he did it at Chelsea. He’s making players better – [Ryan] Sessegnon, [Ben] Davies, [Eric] Dier – it’s the sign of a good coach.

“I think it’s very positive for Tottenham.”

