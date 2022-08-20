Tottenham’s Harry Kane says he has “hopefully many more years to go” after he made yet more history in the Premier League with his winner in the 1-0 triumph over Wolves on Saturday.

Kane’s second-half header at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was enough to extend Antonio Conte side’s unbeaten start to the season, sending Spurs top of the table for a few hours at the very least.

It was his 185th goal in the Premier League and 250th for Tottenham and means he has now scored more goals for a single club than anyone in Premier League history.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Kane said: “It's been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring.

"The most important thing is winning games. Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don't play at your best."

Wolves were the better side in the first half as Spurs looked lacklustre and fatigued, and while Kane paid tribute to the visitors, he feels Tottenham ultimately deserved their goal.

“Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult,” he said.

“In the second half we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better.

“We deserved the goal. We didn’t create too many chances after that but neither did they."

