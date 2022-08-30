Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon has completed a loan move to Atletico Madrid for the 2022/2023 season.

Reguilon, 25, joined Spurs from Real Madrid and made 25 league appearances last term, taking his tally to 67 in his two seasons in north London. However, he fell out of favour with Antonio Conte and was not involved in any pre-season or competitive games so far this campaign.

The Spaniard had slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Ivan Perisic, while Ryan Sessegnon has made a positive start to the season.

Lazio and Napoli were said to be keen on Reguilon, but Atletico Madrid have won the battle for his signature.

A statement from Tottenham read: "Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the 2022-23 season."

It has been reported that Atletico do not have an option-to-buy clause in their loan agreement for the player.

The Spanish giants did allow Renan Lodi to leave and join Nottingham Forest, creating a gap for Reguilon.

Atletico Madrid have won two of their opening three games in La Liga and have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Porto, Leverkusen and Club Brugge.

