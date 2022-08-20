Gabriel Jesus is revelling in his new role as Arsenal’s main striker and his manager Mikel Arteta believes there is more yet to come from the Brazil international.

Jesus was handed the No. 9 shirt at the Emirates after making the switch from Manchester City to Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £45 million in July.

He has made an immediate impact in red, scoring twice and assisting another two in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester

Arteta believes the opportunity for Jesus to be Arsenal’s main man was one too good for the 25-year-old to turn down.

“Obviously he’s played a lot of games in this league in the last few years but not that many as a starter, especially in the last two years.

“He really wants to feel like the player that can make the difference for the team and that’s the next stage.”

Having worked with Jesus at Manchester City – where Arteta was assistant to Pep Guardiola – the Spaniard knew exactly the qualities the forward would bring to Arsenal.

“Obviously we know how he is as a player and what he was going to bring,” Arteta said.

“He’s won everything in the last few years, he knows the standards, what it takes to win.

“Obviously we had to change his role and what he had to do in this football club and now he’s one of the leaders. He’s a natural leader, but he’s also somebody that is prepared and I think is in a stage of his career where he’s able to do what we are demanding him to do.”

