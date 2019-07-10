The Belgian scored their winning goal in last season’s semi-final against Barcelona before netting in second in their 2-0 final triumph over Tottenham in Madrid.

“I’m very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I’m very happy,” Origi told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19.

“When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.

Divock Origi of Liverpool scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.Getty Images

“It’s an amazing club, we have a good group, the staff are amazing. Even coming into Melwood, the people that work here and everything, you feel there is something special going on here.

“We’re still young so there’s a lot of potential in the group. I’m just having fun in training and on the pitch. Those are all important factors as a player.”

Origi has scored 28 goals in 98 appearances for the club, and has largely been used as a substitute with Roberto Firmino the first-choice striker at Anfield.

“[I want] to keep progressing and trying to maximise the potential and talent I have each and every day,” Origi added. “At the end of my career I want to sit back and be proud that I used all of my gifts and talents.

“I think the next years are going to be very special – prime years, maybe – and I’m going to try to use them to the fullest.”