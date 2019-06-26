Newcastle announced Rafael Benitez will leave the club at the end of this month after failing to agree terms with owner Mike Ashley over a new deal.

Mourinho, who has not managed since he was sacked by Manchester United in December, emerged as an early candidate for the role.

However, the when speaking to The Coaches’ Voice before Benitez’s departure, Mourinho admitted he would not want to take on a project if the sole aim was to finish in “seventh, eighth or ninth”.

He said: “The only thing that I know is what I don’t want: I am quite pathological in the sense of I have to play to win. Then, if I don’t win, then that’s my problem and the players and the club and the structure, but I need a project where the feeling is I play to win.

" If somebody gives me a wonderful 10-year contract and the objective of the team is to stay in the first half of the table and if you finish seventh, eighth or ninth, it’s perfect, then that’s not for me. That’s my nature. My next (goal) is to fight to win. "

Mourinho still remains among one of the bookies’ favourites for the role, with Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri and ex-United boss David Moyes also said to be in contention.