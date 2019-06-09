Getty Images
Herrera, Sturridge, Llorente head Premier League players released
A host of Premier League players will be leaving their clubs this summer – here’s a look at the released list for all 20 teams.
Arsenal
- Cohen Bramall
- Petr Cech (retired)
- Charlie Gilmour
- Stephan Lichtsteiner
- Julio Pleguezuelo
- Aaron Ramsey
- Danny Welbeck
Aston Villa
- Mile Jedinak
- Alan Hutton
- Tommy Elphick
- Albert Adomah
- Glenn Whelan
- Ritchie De Laet
- Mark Bunn
- Micah Richards
Brighton
- Bruno (retired)
- Ben Barclay
- Owen Moore
- Joe Tomlinson
- Josh Kerr
- Ben Hall
- Stefan Ljubicic
- Billy Collings
- Richie Towell
- Will Collar
- Julien Carre
- Jordan Araujo
Bournemouth
- Marc Pugh
- Jordan Holmes
- Tom Parker-Trott
- Nathan Clements
- James Boote
Burnley
- Stephen Ward
- Anders Lindegaard
- Jon Walters (retired)
- Peter Crouch
- Ntumba Massanka
- Conor Mitchell
- Adam Bruce
- Ed Cook
- Mark Howarth
- James Clarke
- Aiden Stone
- Marley Blair
- Tinashe Chakwana
Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates celebrate winning the Europa League with the trophyReuters
Chelsea
- Gary Cahill
- Bradley Collins
- Rob Green
- Todd Kane
- Ruben Sammut
- Kyle Scott
- Jared Thompson
- Martell Taylor-Crossdale
- Josimar Quintero
- Eduardo Carvalho
- Fankaty Dabo
Crystal Palace
- Tyler Brown
- Joseph Hungbo
- Ollie O'Dwyer
- Jason Puncheon
- Bakary Sako
- Julian Speroni
- Pape Souare
Everton
- Ashley Williams
- Phil Jagielka
- Leighton Baines
- Harry Charsley
- Boris Mathis
- Mateusz Hewelt
- Shayne Lavery
- Jack Kiersey
- Danny Bramall
- Joe Hilton
- Chris Renshaw
Leicester
- Danny Simpson
- Shinji Okazaki
- Lamine Sherif
- Louis Ramsay
- Max Bramley
- Alassane Meite
- Habib Makanjuola
- Davide Lorenzo
- Kairo Edwards-John
Daniel Sturridge, Jürgen Klopp, Divock Origi (Liverpool)Getty Images
Liverpool
- Alberto Moreno
- Daniel Sturridge
- Connor Randall
- Adam Bogdan
- Juanma
- Conor Masterson
- Glen McAuley
- Corey Whelan
- Ben Williams
Manchester City
- Vincent Kompany
- Luke Brattan
- Cameron Humphreys-Grant
- Charlie Oliver
- Tom Dele-Bashiru
- Aaron Nemane
Ander HerreraGetty Images
Manchester United
- Ander Herrera
- Antonio Valencia
- Regan Poole
- Zak Dearnley
- Tom Sang
- Callum Whelan
- Matty Willock
- James Wilson
- Matthew Olosunde
- Tyrell Warren
- DJ Buffonge
- Callum Gribbin
- Millen Baars
- Josh Bohui
- James Thompson
Newcastle
- Mo Diame
- Cal Roberts
- Josef Yarney
- Tyrique Bartlett
- Juanito
- Otto Huuhtanen
- Stefan O'Connor
- Max Allen
- Thomas Cole
- Sam Joyce
- Deece Kasinga Madia
Norwich
- Ivo Pinto
- Matt Jarvis
- Yanic Wildschut
- Steven Naismith
- Pierre Fonkeu
- Tristan Abrahams
- Louis McIntosh
- Bilal Kamal
- Spencer Keller
- Finlay Barnes
- Ryan Dickerson
- Aaron Ekumah
Sheffield United
- Paul Coutts
- Martin Cranie
- Conor Washington
- Daniel Lafferty
- Caolan Lavery
Southampton
- Jonathan Afolabi
- Jamie Bradley-Green
- Steven Davis
- Jake Flannigan
- Siph Mdlalose
- Ben Rowthorn
Fernando Llorente celebratesGetty Images
Tottenham
- Michel Vorm
- Fernando Llorente
- Dylan Duncan
- Charlie Freeman
- Tom Glover
- Connor Ogilvie
- Jamie Reynolds
Watford
- Miguel Britos
- Ashley Charles
- Andrew Eleftheriou
- Heurelho Gomes
- Tommie Hoban
- Sam Howes
- Tom Leighton
West Ham
- Samir Nasri
- Andy Carroll
- Adrian
- Toni Martinez
- Moses Makasi
- Noha Sylvestre
- Vashon Neufville
- Josh Pask
- Mason Barrett
- Kevin Dalipi
- Jay Mingi
- Odysseas Spyridis
Wolves
- Michal Zyro
- Carlos Heredia
- Ben Goodliffe
- Aaron Hayden
- Diego Lattie
- Enzo Sauvage
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react