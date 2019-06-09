Getty Images

Herrera, Sturridge, Llorente head Premier League players released

By Eurosport

32 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

A host of Premier League players will be leaving their clubs this summer – here’s a look at the released list for all 20 teams.

Arsenal

  • Cohen Bramall
  • Petr Cech (retired)
  • Charlie Gilmour
  • Stephan Lichtsteiner
  • Julio Pleguezuelo
  • Aaron Ramsey
  • Danny Welbeck

Aston Villa

  • Mile Jedinak
  • Alan Hutton
  • Tommy Elphick
  • Albert Adomah
  • Glenn Whelan
  • Ritchie De Laet
  • Mark Bunn
  • Micah Richards

Brighton

  • Bruno (retired)
  • Ben Barclay
  • Owen Moore
  • Joe Tomlinson
  • Josh Kerr
  • Ben Hall
  • Stefan Ljubicic
  • Billy Collings
  • Richie Towell
  • Will Collar
  • Julien Carre
  • Jordan Araujo

Bournemouth

  • Marc Pugh
  • Jordan Holmes
  • Tom Parker-Trott
  • Nathan Clements
  • James Boote

Burnley

  • Stephen Ward
  • Anders Lindegaard
  • Jon Walters (retired)
  • Peter Crouch
  • Ntumba Massanka
  • Conor Mitchell
  • Adam Bruce
  • Ed Cook
  • Mark Howarth
  • James Clarke
  • Aiden Stone
  • Marley Blair
  • Tinashe Chakwana
Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates celebrate winning the Europa League with the trophy

Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates celebrate winning the Europa League with the trophyReuters

Chelsea

  • Gary Cahill
  • Bradley Collins
  • Rob Green
  • Todd Kane
  • Ruben Sammut
  • Kyle Scott
  • Jared Thompson
  • Martell Taylor-Crossdale
  • Josimar Quintero
  • Eduardo Carvalho
  • Fankaty Dabo

Crystal Palace

  • Tyler Brown
  • Joseph Hungbo
  • Ollie O'Dwyer
  • Jason Puncheon
  • Bakary Sako
  • Julian Speroni
  • Pape Souare

Everton

  • Ashley Williams
  • Phil Jagielka
  • Leighton Baines
  • Harry Charsley
  • Boris Mathis
  • Mateusz Hewelt
  • Shayne Lavery
  • Jack Kiersey
  • Danny Bramall
  • Joe Hilton
  • Chris Renshaw

Leicester

  • Danny Simpson
  • Shinji Okazaki
  • Lamine Sherif
  • Louis Ramsay
  • Max Bramley
  • Alassane Meite
  • Habib Makanjuola
  • Davide Lorenzo
  • Kairo Edwards-John
Daniel Sturridge, Jürgen Klopp, Divock Origi (Liverpool)

Daniel Sturridge, Jürgen Klopp, Divock Origi (Liverpool)Getty Images

Liverpool

  • Alberto Moreno
  • Daniel Sturridge
  • Connor Randall
  • Adam Bogdan
  • Juanma
  • Conor Masterson
  • Glen McAuley
  • Corey Whelan
  • Ben Williams

Manchester City

  • Vincent Kompany
  • Luke Brattan
  • Cameron Humphreys-Grant
  • Charlie Oliver
  • Tom Dele-Bashiru
  • Aaron Nemane
Ander Herrera

Ander HerreraGetty Images

Manchester United

  • Ander Herrera
  • Antonio Valencia
  • Regan Poole
  • Zak Dearnley
  • Tom Sang
  • Callum Whelan
  • Matty Willock
  • James Wilson
  • Matthew Olosunde
  • Tyrell Warren
  • DJ Buffonge
  • Callum Gribbin
  • Millen Baars
  • Josh Bohui
  • James Thompson

Newcastle

  • Mo Diame
  • Cal Roberts
  • Josef Yarney
  • Tyrique Bartlett
  • Juanito
  • Otto Huuhtanen
  • Stefan O'Connor
  • Max Allen
  • Thomas Cole
  • Sam Joyce
  • Deece Kasinga Madia

Norwich

  • Ivo Pinto
  • Matt Jarvis
  • Yanic Wildschut
  • Steven Naismith
  • Pierre Fonkeu
  • Tristan Abrahams
  • Louis McIntosh
  • Bilal Kamal
  • Spencer Keller
  • Finlay Barnes
  • Ryan Dickerson
  • Aaron Ekumah

Sheffield United

  • Paul Coutts
  • Martin Cranie
  • Conor Washington
  • Daniel Lafferty
  • Caolan Lavery

Southampton

  • Jonathan Afolabi
  • Jamie Bradley-Green
  • Steven Davis
  • Jake Flannigan
  • Siph Mdlalose
  • Ben Rowthorn
Fernando Llorente celebrates

Fernando Llorente celebratesGetty Images

Tottenham

  • Michel Vorm
  • Fernando Llorente
  • Dylan Duncan
  • Charlie Freeman
  • Tom Glover
  • Connor Ogilvie
  • Jamie Reynolds

Watford

  • Miguel Britos
  • Ashley Charles
  • Andrew Eleftheriou
  • Heurelho Gomes
  • Tommie Hoban
  • Sam Howes
  • Tom Leighton

West Ham

  • Samir Nasri
  • Andy Carroll
  • Adrian
  • Toni Martinez
  • Moses Makasi
  • Noha Sylvestre
  • Vashon Neufville
  • Josh Pask
  • Mason Barrett
  • Kevin Dalipi
  • Jay Mingi
  • Odysseas Spyridis

Wolves

  • Michal Zyro
  • Carlos Heredia
  • Ben Goodliffe
  • Aaron Hayden
  • Diego Lattie
  • Enzo Sauvage
