All 20 clubs graded: How did your team do in the transfer window?

elWe have given all 20 Premier League clubs a grade for their efforts over the summer.

Note: Total spend and net spend values taken from Transfermarkt

---

ARSENAL

Ins

Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) £6m, Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan, William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) £27m, Nicolas Pepe (£72m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic) £25m.

Outs

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Free, Petr Cech (Retired), Danny Welbeck (Released), Cohen Bramall (Released), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Released), Julio Pleguezuelo (Released), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Bochum) Loan, Daniel Ballard (Swindon Town) Loan, David Ospina (Napoli) £3.15m, Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester) Undisclosed, Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) Loan, William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) Loan, Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg) Undisclosed, Krystian Bielik (Derby County), Takuma Asano (Partizan Belgrade) Undisclosed, Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux) £5m, Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed, Dominic Thompson (Brentford), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) Loan, Alex Iwobi (Everton) £40m.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Desperately needed a defender, any defender, even before the club captain Laurent Koscielny decided he did not foresee himself playing for the club again, and signed for Bordeaux. Therefore, they signed a midfielder on loan in Dani Ceballos and two attackers in Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe for nearly £80m.

They did sign a centre-half, William Saliba for £27m, but then immediately sent him back on loan to Saint-Etienne. Then David Luiz went on strike, and they found themselves an elite defender on the cheap.

GRADE: A

Catch all Arsenal's important dates and stats

---

ASTON VILLA

Ins

Jota (Birmingham) £4m, Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) £8m, Wesley (Club Brugge) £22m, Kortney Hause (Wolves) £3m, Matt Targett (Southampton) £14m, Tyrone Mings (AFC Bournemouth) £20m, Ezri Konsa (Brentford) £12m, Bjorn Engels (Stade Reims) £7m, Trezeguet (Kasimpasa) £9m, Douglas Luiz (Man City) £15m, Tom Heaton (Burnley) £8m, Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge) £11m.

Outs

Albert Adomah (Released), Mark Bunn (Released), Ritchie De Laet (Released), Alan Hutton (Released), Mile Jedinak (Released), Ross McCormack (Released), Micah Richards (Released), Glenn Whelan (Released), Gary Gardner (Birmingham) Free, Matija Sarkic (Livingston) Loan, Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) Loan, Andre Green (Preston North End) Loan, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) Loan, Scott Hogan (Stoke City) Loan Details, Birkir Bjarnason (Released), James Bree (Luton Town) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Villa first set about trimming the fat from their squad before indulging in a Fulham-esque overhaul; much of the success of said overhaul will revolve around the fortunes of their £22 million acquisition from Club Brugge, Wesley. Should he fill the 26-goal void left by Tammy Abraham, then their dealings will be judged positively.

GRADE: B-

Catch all Aston Villa's important dates and stats

---

AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Ins

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) £13m, Jack Stacey (Luton Town) £4m, Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) £15m, Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) £16m, Harry Wilson (Liverpool) Loan.

Outs

Marc Pugh (Released), Mikael Ndjoli (Gillingham), Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) £20m, Connor Mahoney (Millwall) £990k, Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) £10m, Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) Loan, Sam Surridge (Swansea City) Loan, Harry Arter (Fulham) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

A decent bit of business, even in this market, to squeeze £30m out of Tyrone Mings and Lys Mousset, and then reinvest funds acquired in areas Eddie Howe felt the club were light.

The highly-rated Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, should provide added guile to a side that depends heavily on Ryan Fraser for creativity. Arnaut Danjuma should also lessen said load. A decent if unspectacular window.

GRADE: C

Catch all Bournemouth's important dates and stats

---

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Ins

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) £3.5m, Leandro Trossard (Genk) £18m, Lewis Freestone (Unattached) Free, Adam Webster (Bristol City) £20m, Neal Maupay (Brentford) £18m, Romaric Yapi (PSG) Undisclosed, Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Outs

Bruno (Retired), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) Loan, Christian Walton (Blackburn) Loan, Jayson Molumby (Millwall) Loan, Robert Sanchez (Rochdale) Loan, Jan Mlakar (QPR) Loan, Viktor Gyokeres (St Pauli) Loan, Percy Tau (Club Brugge) Loan, Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Undisclosed, Matt Clarke (Derby County) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Graham Potter has a burgeoning reputation as a coach with an ability to improve the players at his disposal, and that skillset will prove crucial at the Amex after Brighton took a prudent approach to their summer spending.

However, that is fairly understandable considering the near-criminal underuse of last summer’s signings. Should Potter prise more from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Yves Bissouma and coax Premier League-level performances from Championship stalwarts Neal Maupay and Adam Webster then their relative lack of incomings shall matter little.

GRADE: D+

Catch all Brighton's important dates and stats

---

BURNLEY

Ins

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) £990k, Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) Undisclosed, Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) £5m, Ryan Cooney (Bury) Undisclosed, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United) £3m, Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) Loan.

Outs

Jon Walters (Retired), Stephen Ward (Stoke) Free, Anders Lindegaard (Released), Peter Crouch (Retired), Mark Howarth (Released) Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) £8m, Nahki Wells (QPR) Loan.Allowing Tom Heaton to move to Aston Villa looks a curious decision, particularly considering the uptake in Burnley’s form around the turn of the year that staved off relegation coincided with his return to the team.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The concern is that things were getting stale at Turf Moor last season and the club have done little to arrest that in the summer window. Perhaps Danny Drinkwater can resurrect his career in Lancashire but his loan only runs to January.

GRADE: E

Catch all Burnley's important dates and stats

---

CHELSEA

Ins

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) £40m.

Outs

Gary Cahill (Released), Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) Free, Rob Green (Retired), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) £90m, Todd Kane (Released), Ola Aina (Torino) £9m, Nathan Baxter (Ross County) Loan, Richard Nartey (Burton Albion) Loan, Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) Undisclosed, Eduardo (Released), Kyle Scott (Released), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) £8m, Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) Loan, Charly Musonda (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan, Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan, Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin) Loan, Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) Loan, Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) Loan, Matt Miazga (Reading) Loan, Lewis Baker (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan, Kasey Palmer (Bristol City) Undisclosed, Dujon Sterling (Wigan Athletic) Loan, Conor Gallagher (Charlton Athletic) Loan, Jacob Maddox (Tranmere Rovers) Loan, Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town) Loan, Danny Drinkwater (Burnley) Loan, Josh Grant (Plymouth) Loan, Izzy Brown (Luton Town) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

A decent effort considering they are in the midst of a transfer ban. Kovacic represents a decent acquisition with a season of Premier League football under his belt but the loss of David Luiz could prove a costly blow as it has left the club with little experience in the centre-half area. David Rudiger, currently out injured, will have to take on a leadership role, with Andreas Christensen (23), and Kurt Zouma (24) their only other recognised senior centre-halves.

The Blues’ inability to sign players represents an opportunity for their undoubtedly talented young core to prove to the club’s hierarchy that success at youth level can be translated to the senior side.

Christian Pulisic was acquired in January - perhaps in the knowledge that Eden Hazard would leave the club – and while it will not be his sole responsibility to fill the creative void left by the Belgian, Chelsea need the American to adapt quickly and start brightly.

GRADE: C-

Catch all Chelsea's important dates and stats

---

CRYSTAL PALACE

Ins

Stephen Henderson (Free), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) £2.5m, Gary Cahill (Unattached) Free, Victor Camarasa (Real Betis) Loan, James McCarthy (Everton) £3m.

Outs

Jason Puncheon (Released), Julian Speroni (Released), Bakary Sako (Denizlispor) Free, Ollie O’Dwyer (Aldershot) Free, Joseph Hungbo (Released), Tyler Brown (Released), Levi Lumeka (Varzim) Undisclosed, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd) £50m, Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) Loan, Pape Souare (Troyes) Free.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha while simultaneously prising £50 million from Manchester United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka represents a decent window. In addition, the signing of Gary Cahill should help further shore up a defence that shipped 53 goals last season.

As like last season, much will depend on the form of Zaha. The 26-year-old was clear – to the point of handing in a transfer request – about his desire to play Champions League football but the club, much to the forward’s frustration, were unwilling to do business, apparently turning down bids in excess of £70 million. The impact that will have had on Zaha’s mental state is yet undetermined and only time will tell what sort of impact the saga has had on his performance level.

GRADE: B

Catch all Crystal Palace's important dates and stats

---

EVERTON

Ins

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) Free, Andre Gomes (Barcelona) £22m, Fabian Delph (Man City) £9m, Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) £22m, Moise Kean (Juventus) £25m, Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) Loan, Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) £40m.

Outs

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield Utd) Free, Ashley Williams (Released), Harry Charsley (Released), Boris Mathis (Released), Mateusz Hewelt (Released), Shayne Lavery (Released), Jack Kiersey (Released), Danny Bramall (Released), Joe Hilton (Released), Chris Renshaw (Released), Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) Loan, Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) £14m, Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) Loan, Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Free, Korede Adedoyin (Hamilton Academical) Loan, Kieran Dowell (Derby) Loan, Joao Virginia (Reading) Loan, Luke Garbutt (Ipswich) Loan, Josh Bowler (Hull) Loan, Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) £16m, Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) £28m, Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion) Loan, James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) £3m, Matthew Pennington (Hull City) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The loss of Idrissa Gueye will be difficult to account for but Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph have been brought in to plug that gap. It is further up the pitch where the Toffees have made substantial strides though, with Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean expected to add much-needed goals and guile to an Everton side who lacked forward thrust at times last season. A solid window slightly undermined by the loss of Gueye.

GRADE: B

Catch all Everton's important dates and stats

---

LEICESTER CITY

Ins

James Justin (Luton Town) £6m, Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United) £30m, Vontae Daley-Campbell (Arsenal) Undisclosed, Youri Tielemans (Monaco) £40m, Mitchell Clark (Free), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) £18.9m.

Outs

Shinji Okazaki (Malaga) Free, Danny Simpson (Released), Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United) Loan, Elliot Moore (Oxford United) Undisclosed, Josh Knight (Peterborough United) Loan, Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) Loan, Harry Maguire (Man Utd) £80m, Layton Ndukwu (Southend United) Loan Details, Callum Elder (Hull City) Undisclosed.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Leicester have addressed their Jamie Vardy succession issue with the signing of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle, who could, aided by Brendan Rodgers’ more forward-looking approach, prove a steal come season’s end. If the Perez purchase was about forward planning, then the £40 million spent on Youri Tielemans was a statement of intent. The Foxes made the Monaco man’s loan switch permanent to cement their status as one of the Premier League’s emerging forces. Rodgers has at his disposal one of the league’s more fluid midfields.

Filip Benkovic, who spent last season on loan at Celtic, and Caglar Soyuncu, a target for Man City before his 2018 switch to the King Power, have been given the responsibility of replacing Harry Maguire at centre-half. The fact that Leicester managed to extract £80 million from Manchester United says much for the acumen of the club.

Grade: A

Catch all Leicester City's important dates and stats

---

LIVERPOOL

Ins

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) £1.7m, Harvey Elliott (Fulham) Undisclosed, Adrian (Unattached) Free.

Outs

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) Free, Daniel Sturridge (Released), Connor Randall (Released), Adam Bogdan (Released), Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) Loan, Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) Loan, Danny Ings (Southampton) £20m, Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Fluminense) Loan, Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) Loan, Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) Loan, Rhys Williams (Kidderminster Harriers) Loan, Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) £6.3m, Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz) Loan, Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) Loan, Harry Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Loan, Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart) Loan, Ovie Ejaria (Reading) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Liverpool, it has been reported, spent three windows’ worth of money last summer in an attempt to keep pace with Man City, and it worked. However, the Reds, unlike other clubs in the upper echelons of the league, are run like a business and this summer’s lack of movement in the market is a direct result of last year’s extravagance.

Adrian is a smart purchase, while Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott are a nod to the future; not a bad window, all in all.

GRADE: C

Catch all Liverpool's important dates and stats

---

MANCHESTER CITY

Ins

Angelino (PSV Eindhoven) £10m, Rodri (Atletico Madrid) £63m, Joao Cancelo (Juventus) Undisclosed, Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

Outs

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) Free, Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) Loan, Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) Free, Aaron Nemane (Released), Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan, Aro Muric (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan, Fabian Delph (Everton) £9m, Philippe Sandler (Anderlecht) Loan, Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) £15m, Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan, Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers) Loan, Danilo (Juventus) Undisclosed.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

A ruthless club. Fernandinho lacked cover last season and is now 34, so City shelled out £60 million on Rodri; Danilo was deemed not of the required standard so the Citizens sent him and a further £25 million to Juventus for Joao Cancelo. It is difficult to see a weakness in that team. But if there is one, make no mistake, Pep Guardiola and co will address it.

GRADE: A-

Catch all Manchester City's important dates and stats

---

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ins

Daniel James (Swansea City) £15m, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) £50m, Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m.

Outs

Ander Herrera (PSG) Free, Antonio Valencia (Released), Matthew Olosunde (Released), James Wilson (Released), Regan Poole (Released), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion) Loan, Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) Loan, Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) £75m.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Spent a lot of money but are they dramatically better? To this observer the answer is no. Romelu Lukaku has his deficiencies but letting him go without adding another forward makes the side weaker.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka represents a substantial upgrade on Antonio Valencia but a right-back can only have so much impact on a game and a side. Throw into the mix that stationed next to him on the right side of United’s central defence will be a player who would prefer to be on the left.

Victor Lindelof, United’s standout centre-half last season, operates on the left side of the defence and Harry Maguire tends to do the same. Therefore, either one of those two will be on the less familiar right side or Maguire has been bought to replace Lindelof, with Chris Smalling slotting in on the right.

It isn’t the end of the world but speaks of a club that lacks direction.

GRADE: C-

Catch all Manchester United's important dates and stats

---

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ins

Joelinton (Hoffenheim) £40m, Kyle Scott (Unattached) Free, Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan, Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) £16m, Emil Krafth (Amiens) Undisclosed, Andy Carroll (Free).

Outs

Mohamed Diame (Released), Cal Roberts (Released), Josef Yarney (Released), Tyrique Bartlett (Released), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United) Loan, Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) £30m, Joselu (Alaves) £2m, Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town) Loan, Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) Loan, Nathan Harker (Blyth Spartans) Loan, Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

An interesting window. Rafa Benitez left the club due to a lack of ambition and as soon as he walks Mike Ashley embarks on – by the Magpies’ standards – a lavish spree. Joelinton should represent an upgrade on Salomon Rondon with the physical presence of the Venezuelan married with the technical prowess of the also departed Ayoze Perez. The versatile 22-year-old, who can operate through the middle or wide, will be burdened with being Newcastle’s chief goalscorer but has the perfect profile to succeed in the Premier League.

Allan Saint-Maximin will be expected to provide the ammunition for the Brazilian and the returning Andy Carroll.

GRADE: B-

Catch all Newcastle United's important dates and stats

---

NORWICH CITY

Ins

Patrick Roberts (Man City) Loan, Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) £302k, Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) Free, Archie Mair (Aberdeen) Undisclosed, Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) Undisclosed, Rocky Bushiri (K.V. Oostende) Undisclosed, Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) Undisclosed, Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) £2.70m, Charlie Gilmour (Arsenal) Free, Sam Byram (West Ham) £750k, Reece McAlear (Motherwell) Undisclosed, Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) Loan.

Outs

Carlton Morris (Rotherham United) Loan, Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town) Loan, Ciaren Jones (Eastbourne Borough) Loan, Josh Coley (Dunfermline Athletic) Loan, Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) £1.4m, Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) Loan, Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens) Details, Savvas Mourgos (Dordrecht) Loan, James Husband (Blackpool) Loan, Ben Marshall (Released) Details, Rocky Bushiri (Blackpool) Loan, Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) Loan, Aston Oxborough (Wealdstone) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Held on to their main assets while also picking up an astute signing here or there. It is about time Patrick Roberts fulfilled his potential and a Daniel Farke side is the perfect environment to do so. Expect a lot of their play to come via the full-backs of Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis.

The Canaries won the Championship with an expansive brand of football that can often struggle in the second tier but should thrive in the Premier League. The key, then, was to emerge from the summer window with their squad intact.

GRADE: B

Catch all Norwich's important dates and stats

---

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins

Luke Freeman (QPR) £5m, Phil Jagielka (Everton) Free, Callum Robinson (Preston) £7m, Ravel Morrison, (Östersund) Free, Lys Mousset (AFC Bournemouth) £10m, Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed, Dean Henderson (Manchester United) Loan, Oli McBurnie (Swansea City) £18m, Michael Verrips (Free)

Outs

Paul Coutts (Released), Martin Cranie (Released) Deails, Conor Washington (Released), Daniel Lafferty (Released), Caolan Lavery (Released), Nathan Thomas (Gillingham) Loan, Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) Loan, Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) Loan, Oliver Greaves (Barrow AFC) Loan, Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers) Loan, Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) Loan, Regan Slater (Scunthorpe United) Loan, Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) Undisclosed, Mark Duffy (Stoke City) Loan.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Perhaps not the most fashionable side in the league but Sheffield United played offensive yet solid football to edge to promotion ahead of Leeds United but behind Norwich. Much like Norwich, Chris Wilder has supplemented his team with astute signings – see Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka – and slightly more speculative additions such as Ravel Morrison. Morrison should thrive, given the chance, in Wilder’s fluid 3-4-2-1/3-5-2 formation.

Oli McBurnie, an £18 million buy from Swansea, is expected to share the goalscoring burden with Billy Sharp. How those two adapt to the Premier League will determine their season. The Blades used the transfer window to address the need for reliable goal creators and goal scorers, and have thus given themselves, given their financial constraints, the best possible chance of staying up.

Grade: C+

Catch all Sheffield United's important dates and stats

---

SOUTHAMPTON

Ins

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) £14m, Che Adams (Birmingham City) £15m, Danny Ings (Liverpool) £20m, Tommy Scott (Yeovil Town) Undisclosed.

Outs

Steven Davis (Rangers) Free, Matt Targett (Aston Villa) £14m, Alfie Jones (Gillingham) Loan, Jack Rose (Walsall) Loan, Kingsley Latham (Havant and Waterlooville) Loan, Alex Cull (Totton) Loan, Harry Hamblin (Bath City) Loan, Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) Free, Tyreke Johnson (Woking) Loan, Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) Loan, Charlie Austin (West Brom) £4m.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Ralph Hasenhüttl substantially improved an underperforming squad upon his appointment. Therefore, their finish of 16th was a false economy. The squad needed minor adjustments rather than an overhaul and Hasenhüttl has used the window to address his side’s struggles in front of goal.

Che Adams is a punt but one worth taking while an injury free Danny Ings could hit 15 goals. Moussa Djenepo, brought in from Standard Liege, is expected to add goals from wide positions.

Grade: B-

Catch all Southampton's important dates and stats

---

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ins

Kion Etete (Notts County) Undisclosed, Jack Clarke (Leeds) £9m, Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) £54m, Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) £25m, Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) Loan.

Outs

Michel Vorm (Released), Dylan Duncan (Released), Charlie Freeman (Released), Tom Glover (Released), Connor Ogilvie (Released), Jamie Reynolds (Released) Details, Luke Amos (QPR) Loan, Jack Clarke (Leeds) Loan, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) £20m, Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) £8m, Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke) Loan, Josh Onomah (Fulham) Undisclosed.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Daniel Levy failed to get Paulo Dybala over the line but the signings of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso indicate a shift in the club’s status. Tottenham have managed to sign two of world football’s emerging talents that address key weaknesses in their side.

A slight drawback was an inability or unwillingness to shore up the right-back area – an area of weakness that dates to Kyle Walker’s departure in 2017.

Grade: A-

Catch all Tottenham Hotspur's important dates and stats

---

WATFORD

Ins

Bayli Spencer-Adams (Free), Craig Dawson (West Brom) £5.5m, Tom Dele-Bashiru (Free), Mason Barrett (West Ham) Undisclosed, Callum Whelan (Free), Danny Welbeck (Free), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) £30m.

Outs

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) £2.7m, Miguel Britos (Released), Tommie Hoban (Released), Jerome Sinclair (Venlo) Loan, Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) Loan, Marc Navarro (Leganes) Loan, Ben Wilmot (Swansea City) Loan, Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) Loan, Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha BSC) Undisclosed.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Looked like it might be an uneventful, underwhelming window for the Hornets until a late flurry of activity. Danny Welbeck provides cover up top but the marquee signing of Ismaila Sarr could push Watford on from flirtation with the Europa League places to outside contenders for a Champions League spot.

Elsewhere, Craig Dawson should prove a fine signing. Experienced, underrated and the right side of 30. Throw into the mix Javi Gracia still being able to call on the services of Abdoulaye Doucoure and this has been an excellent window for the club.

GRADE: A-

Catch all Watford's important dates and stats

---

WEST HAM UNITED

Ins

Roberto (Espanyol) Free, David Martin (Millwall) Free, Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) £25m, Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) £36m, Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista) £3m, Albian Ajeti (FC Basel) £7m.

Out

Adrian (Released), Andy Carroll (Released), Samir Nasri (Released), Toni Martinez (Released), Moses Makasi (Released), Lucas Perez (Alaves) £2.7m, Noha Sylvestre (Released), Vashon Neufville (Released), Josh Pask (Coventry City) Free, Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) £6.7m, Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon) Loan, Martin Samuelsen (FK Haugesund) Loan, Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) £22m, Sam Byram (Norwich City) Undisclosed £750k, Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) £7m, Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) Undisclosed, Jordan Hugill (QPR) Loan, Reece Oxford (Augsburg) £2m, Mason Barrett (Watford) Undisclosed, Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) Loan, Grady Diangana (West Brom) Loan

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Pablo Fornals could prove the signing of the window. Hugely talented, as evidenced at the U21 Euros, and at a relatively cheap £25 million. However, West Ham lost a fair bit of firepower this season with Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll all leaving the club.

That leaves a considerable amount of pressure on Sebastien Haller but the 25-year-old has been hitting nearly a goal every other game now for four seasons. Therefore, it should not be beyond him to hit 15 goals – do that and West Ham will have had a strong window.

Grade: B+

Catch all Wolverhampton Wanderers's important dates and stats

---

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ins

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) £34m, Hong (Yeovil Town) Undisclosed, Raphael Nya (PSG) Undisclosed, Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) £12.15, Tsun Dai (Oxford United) Undisclosed Details, Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) Loan, Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) £16m, Flavio Cristovao Free, Pedro Neto (Braga) £16m, Bruno Jordao (Braga) £8m, Renat Dadashov (Estoril) Undisclosed

Outs

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) Free, Michal Zyro (Released), Carlos Heredia (Released), Ben Goodliffe (Released), Aaron Hayden (Released), Diego Lattie (Released), Enzo Sauvage (Released), Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) Loan, Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) £3m, Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury Town) Loan, Pedro Goncalves (FC Famalicao) Undisclosed, Joao Dias (FC Famalicao) Undisclosed, Helder Costa (Leeds) Loan, Ryan Leak (Burgos) Undisclosed, Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) Loan, Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Will Norris (Ipswich Town) Loan, Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) Loan, Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers) Loan, Renat Dadashov (Pacos de Ferreira) Loan, Bright Enobakhare (Wigan) Loan Details.

WHAT DID THEY DO? WHY DID THEY DO IT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Patrick Cutrone is, as ever with Wolves’ transfer dealings, a curious one. It is curious as to why Milan let him go but the San Siro giant’s loss should presumably be Wolves’ gain. Jesus Vallejo, signed on loan from Real Madrid, again is an interesting deal – the 22-cap Spain U21 international and captain of this summer’s victorious Spain U21 Euro team is defender of some refute. The former Zaragoza defender is thought of as an heir to Sergio Ramos so his signing is a coup.

Wolves have again strengthened an already deep squad.

Grade: B+