Chelsea to decide Sarri's future

The Daily Mail reports that Maurizio Sarri's future at Chelsea depends on discussions with the board and the first team squad. The club will speak to senior players before making a decision on what to do with Sarri, with some players concerned over the Italian's training methods. There is also disquiet over the treatment of Gary Cahill, who was largely frozen out over the course of the season despite being captain.

Paper Round's view: Sarri's treatment of Cahill did appear to go towards clinical unfairness rather than football reasons, and boredom in training could lead the players to lose interest in playing for him. However, Sarri has delivered third place with less funding than the two sides above him, and he has shown at Napoli that his methods can be effective. More importantly though, this would give Chelsea players yet another chance to throw a strop to change the manager.

Wilson a target for Premier League clubs

Liverpool's Harry Wilson could be the subject of several bids this summer. The 22-year-old Welsh international has impressed under Frank Lampard on loan at Derby County, and is versatile enough to play on the wing or as a number 10. The Mirror thinks that bids of £20 million could come from Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Southampton, Brighton, Leicester and Wolves, and Derby want to keep him if they are promoted.

Paper Round's view: Wilson has been a name often mentioned by Liverpool fans as one for the future, so it is no surprise that he is wanted by a host of clubs who can probably give him more time on the pitch next season. His potential means that Liverpool will have to decide if they are going to raise funds through a sale, or if they will put him out on loan again in order to prepare him for a future at Anfield.

James transfer held up

The Sun reports that the transfer of Daniel James from Swansea City to Manchester United could be delayed. The 21-year-old Welsh international's father died suddenly, which has understandably paused the negotiations of a transfer. While it is still expected to go ahead, United are in no rush to force the matter and will give James the time he needs.

Paper Round's view: United are right to give James the time he needs to recover from his father's death - there is nothing to be gained from forcing him into any action prematurely.

Newcastle aim to keep Longstaff

Newcastle United want to keep Sean Longstaff and will offer him a new contract, according to the Daily Star. Longstaff is expected to attract a bid from Manchester United. The paper says that a £25 million bid from United will not get Newcastle to budge, regardless of who is manager. They will also give him an increase on his contract that was signed only six months ago.

Paper Round's view: United are a big pull in Britain, if not across Europe anymore, and they can probably force through a move if the player rejects a new contract. However, Longstaff might want to stay away from a club that is in disarray for now and keep developing his career with Rafael Benitez, who continues to exceed expectations at Newcastle.

