However, it is reported that Real see Hazard's value as considerably lower than Chelsea's asking price, given that he only has one year left on his contract with the West London club.

Chelsea have endured mixed fortunes recently, having won the Premier League in 2017, then finishing fifth and third in the following seasons.

Though they have yet to play rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final, they are already guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season, though the 28-year-old has been consistently linked with the Liga club for the past few transfer windows and rumours have recently surfaced again.

With Real manager Zinedine Zidane not looking likely to play Gareth Bale, it is thought that Hazard would fill the gap left by him in the starting XI.