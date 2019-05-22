Brighton ended Hughton's four-and-a-half year reign last Monday, the day after his side's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City meant they ended the season in 17th spot.

Hughton guided the Seagulls to just three wins in their last 23 Premier League games and none of their final nine as Brighton narrowly avoided relegation.

Brighton replaced Hughton with Graham Potter this week, but the 60-year-old - who was contracted at the Amex Stadium until 2021 - has spoken for the first time since his departure.

Graham Potter has succeeded Chris HughtonPA Sport

"I was hugely disappointed and surprised, by the decision that was made to end my time with Brighton and Hove Albion FC," Hughton said in a statement from the League Manager's Association on Wednesday.

" I thoroughly enjoyed my four and a half years managing this special football club. I would like to put on record my gratitude to my coaching staff, the players, fans, everyone connected to the club and the wider community of Brighton and wish them luck for the future. "

Hughton led Brighton into the top flight in 2017, ending a 34-year absence, and they also reached this season's FA Cup semi-final.

But chairman Tony Bloom said the poor run of results "put our status at significant risk" with the club finishing on 36 points - two above the drop zone.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom opted to make a managerial changePA Sport

Hughton joined Albion in December 2014 and led the club to the Premier League for the first time in 2017.

Brighton finished 15th in their first campaign back in the top flight, but having flirted with relegation in the second season, former Republic of Ireland defender Hughton was dismissed for the third time in his managerial career.

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: “Chris’ impressive tenure has been inspirational for his peers in the game.

Hughton was previously sacked at Newcastle and NorwichPA Sport

“He has helped transform Brighton & Hove Albion, from fighting relegation to League One, to competing with the best teams in the world and retaining Premier League status for yet another season.

" This season, he again proved his managerial ability in also leading his team to the Semi-Final of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club’s history. "

“He continues to be a tremendous role model for young managers and coaches in the game.”