Daniel James attends Manchester United medical - reports

James had been due to join Manchester United last months but the death of his father reportedly delayed the completion of the transfer.

The Daily Mail reports that he has arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training complex to undergo a medical before sealing the move.

United are due to pay £17 million for the 21-year-old Wales international before he returns to international duty for his country's game against Croatia on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing has been made despite interest from Monaco, Everton and Leicester City, and James had almost joined Leeds United in the winter transfer window before a move fell through.