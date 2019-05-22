De Gea turns down United deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has turned down the club's latest and final contract offer, according to the Sun. The paper reports that United are unwilling to meet the £350,000-a-week demands from the Spanish international, and that could see him move to Paris Saint-Germain. Selling him for £60 million, where he would link up with former United player Ander Herrera, would allow the club to raise funds for his replacement.

Paper Round's view: Getting £60 million for him is a touch under his real transfer value in perfect circumstances, but it is enough to secure a replacement and to potentially strengthen elsewhere. They could bring in PSG 'keeper Gianluigi Buffon for a stopgap season, and make sure they signed a central defender or two ahead of him, which would end the nightmarish era of Phil Jones in tandem with Chris Smalling, which has been a disaster.

Klopp linked to Juventus

The Mirror reports on claims in Italy that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a move to Juventus. While he is evidently happy at Anfield, Max Allegri needs to be replaced and Klopp could finally be on the cusp of succeeding in Europe, something that Allegri had failed to do in his time there. Liverpool's manager is on £7 million a season though, and would cost around £32 million to buy him out of his contract.

Paper Round's view: Juventus are sensibly run, meaning they will not spend money unless it is absolutely necessary. A bid of £32 million for a manager would be close to absurd, given they plan for the long term and build a squad that is able to challenge regardless of who is in charge. Given Jose Mourinho is available for nothing, he might be a manager who is more suitable in the eyes of the Agnelli family.

United plan double transer

Manchester United are planning a double transfer, according to a story in the Telegraph. The paper reports something already known, that United are due to wrap up the £15 million transfer of Swansea winger Dan James. The paper then claims that United should make a bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, with 12 appearances enough to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move for the 21-year-old.

Paper Round's view: It is hard to say whether United are building for the future or are simply rebuilding on the cheap when it comes to Longstaff. He has started his career in the Premier League very well, but 12 games give little indication of his talent, attitude or technique. Nonetheless, getting transfers in early will allow United to move on some of the deadwood they no longer need in their squad.

Newcastle target duo

The Sun reports more potentially positive news for Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, though. The paper links him with a move for outgoing United midfielder Juan Mata, available on a free transfer, though Newcastle may not want to sign a 31-year-old player. Another potential signing is Salomon Rondon, who spent last season on loan in Tyneside, but there is a problem for Newcastle as he is also wanted by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Paper Round's view: Solomon is 30 in September, but given his approach to the game he should be able to cope with the Premier League for a couple of seasons yet. At £16.5 million, that makes him reasonably priced and eminently affordable for Newcastle - they would be foolish to turn down a player who already knows the club and has performed well. It appears Newcastle are set up for another summer of conflict.

