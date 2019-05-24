Everton to sign goalkeeper Lossl from relegated Huddersfield

Lossl's contract at the Yorkshire club expires at the end of next month and the 30-year-old will move to Goodison Park on a free transfer after signing a pre-contract agreement http://www.evertonfc.com/news/2019/05/24/lossl-to-sign-for-everton.

The Denmark international, who joined Huddersfield from German side Mainz 05 in the 2017-18 season, made 31 league appearances last season as the club finished bottom of the table to drop down to the second-tier Championship.

He will compete for a starting place with England first choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the Merseyside club.