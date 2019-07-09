The 41-year-old has been working with the Brazilian Football Confederation and returns to the Emirates after playing his role in his country's victorious Copa America campaign.

He is a replacement of sorts for Sven Mislintat, who was head of recruitment prior to his departure from the club in acrimonious circumstances in February.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi said: "We’re very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man. He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world.

"His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward."

Edu himself added: "Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role.

"We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference."

During his playing career in north London, Edu was part of two Premier League-winning teams, including the famous 2003/04 'Invincibles' campaign in which Arsenal won the title without losing a game.