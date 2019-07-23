Hudson-Odoi will reportedly earn £100,000-a-week to end Bayern Munich's attempts to prise the England youngster away from West London.

The BBC report that the 18-year-old has been convinced by Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard that he will form a major part of his first-team plans when he returns from his current Achilles injury.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to be out until at least the end of September, but the news certainly comes as a boost for Chelsea heading into the new Premier League season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain at Chelsea under his new deal until 2024Getty Images

The England international's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Bayern Munich were contemplating a £45million bid to sign the winger, having seen a fourth offer of around £22.5m rejected earlier this summer.

Hudson-Odoi made just 24 appearances under former head coach Maurizio Sarri last season, and had to wait until April for his first Premier League start.