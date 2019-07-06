The club thanked the 26-year-old striker and wished him good luck, in a tweet on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid, the club to whom Morata has been on loan since January, tweeted that Morata will remain on loan from Chelsea for the next season, with a "definitive transfer" agreed for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then reported club record fee of around £60 million, and made 31 league appearances that seasonand scored 11 goals.

The Spain international however failed to impress in the Premier League and was sent back to La Liga in the January transfer window.