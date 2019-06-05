The 27-year-old told Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet he would "like to try something new" following Tottenham's Champions League final loss on Saturday against Liverpool.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," he said.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

The midfield playmaker has been strongly linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid who are looking to heavily invest in their squad after a underwhelming, trophyless season.

“Real Madrid is a step up but then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham and say that they want Christian,” said Eriksen. “And that they haven’t done as far as I know.

“It all depends on Daniel Levy and there has to be another club too. Or I will sit down myself at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself. There aren’t many boxes that Tottenham don’t tick so if I have to move away, it would have to be a step up.”

Eriksen has one year left on his current contract, which would mean Spurs would have to sell him this summer if the club want to claim a fee near to the reported asking price from chairman Daniel Levy of £130 million.

The Danish international has the possibility to leave on a free transfer next summer if he fails to extend his current deal or move to a new club.

When asked whether he would stay at Spurs for another season then leave for free, he replied: “That is difficult to say. It depends on the possibilities. If there are no exciting offers why shouldn’t I stay at Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract depends on the conditions.”