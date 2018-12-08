The England striker has started every match for Spurs so far this season scoring nine goals, but Kane drops to the bench ahead of a vital Champions League match at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen also joins the 25-year-old in the substitutes for their trip to the King Power Stadium.

Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko take their places the Tottenham midfield, with Hueng-Min Son likely to be leading the line in Kane's place.

Mauricio Pochettino's side also miss defenders Kieran Trippier and Juan Foyth after the pair suffered injuries during the midweek 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

The defensive duo are replaced by Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen, who returns from suspension after receiving a red card in the North London derby loss.

Leicester make four changes following their midweek draw against Fulham.

Danny Simpson and Caglar Soyuncu are replaced in defence by Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans, while Vicente Iborra and Demarai Gray come in for Marc Albrighton and Fousseni Diabate.

Former England international Jamie Vardy misses out again after suffering a groin injury last week, but Harry Maguire makes a return to the Foxes' bench following over a month out.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Morgan (c), Evans, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Iborra, Maddison, Gray, Iheanacho. Sub: Wards, Fuchs, Maguire, Choudhury, Albrighton, Ghezzal, Okazaki.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Winks, Dele, Son, Lucas. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Kane.

