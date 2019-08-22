The Champions League holders currently have the sixth biggest home capacity in the Premier League behind Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester City.

While city rivals Everton are hoping to leave Goodison Park to move into a bigger venue, Liverpool fully intend to remain at Anfield, their home since formation in 1892.

The ground's last redevelopment, completed in September 2016, saw 9,000 seats added to the Main Stand, and this move will lift the current 54,074 capacity further.

The Reds CEO Andy Hughes confirmed the news on Thursday.

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse," Hughes said.

"We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

“Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case."