The 19-year-old made his name during this season’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, as the Dutch champions saw off both Real Madrid and Juventus before losing to Tottenham on away goals in the last four.

However, United now believe that the Dutch international is set to move to Camp Nou and have pulled out of the race for his signature.

Should De Ligt set his sights on a transfer to Catalonia, he will be linking up with his fellow Ajax star Frenkie de Jong, whose summer move to Barca was confirmed in January.

Barca are expected to have a busy summer as they look to revamp their ageing squad, which won La Liga at a canter but attracted criticism after falling short in the Champions League semi-finals and the Copa del Rey final.