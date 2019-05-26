Sir Alex Ferguson was back in the dugout as United's dramatic 2-1 win at Camp Nou was remembered, while current United manager Solskjaer scored off the bench in the one-sided affair.

This time the Norwegian came on for Andy Cole, making a symbolic appearance following a kidney transplant, shortly after kick-off and produced a smart finish inside four minutes to put United Legends on course for a comprehensive win.

Dwight Yorke gave Ferguson's side a two-goal cushion at the break, before man-of-the-match Nicky Butt, substitute Louis Saha and returning favourite David Beckham completed a 5-0 rout.

Of course, United are not in the Champions League final this season - and finished sixth in the Premier League this season so will not be in the tournament next season - but they recalled some of their most famous names for the tie.

Roy Keane, a man who could stare Jesse Lingard into submission, was not present at the game, and there is no obvious reason why that might not be.

Football has moved on in the last two decades, with less physical contact, which is something that the excellent Jaap Stam and Oldham's erstwhile manager Paul Scholes soon put right.

Gary Neville showed that he had lost none of his attacking ability in the years that have passed.

Unfortunately there was little drama, but plenty of goals, and money has been raised for Manchester United's foundation. Plus Beckham has still got it...