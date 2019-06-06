The Belgium international had been expected to join the Spanish side after indicating he would leave the club following the Europa League win over Arsenal, saying, "I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know”.

A report in the Guardian claims that the two clubs now have an agreement over the transfer and contacts are soon to be signed.

Chelsea have prepared for the departure of Hazard by bringing in Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million, but could soon be subject of a transfer ban.

The transfer would be one of several high profile captures for new Real manager Zinedine Zidane.

They have already signed Eder Militao from Porto and Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £100m in total, and they continue to be linked with players such as Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.