While rivals Manchester City have been flexing their financial muscle again, Klopp’s moves in the summer transfer window have been more low-key.

So far, Liverpool have made two signings, both of younger players – 16-year-old Harvey Elliott who made history last year after becoming the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant while playing for Wolves, and 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg who joins from PEC Zwolle.

Pointing out considerable investment in the squad during previous transfer windows, Klopp said: “We have to pay bills. Sorry. Everyone has to pay bills. We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not."

Speaking ahead of his club's pre-season friendly against Napoli, he added: “But we are not in fantasia land where you just get everything you want.”

In the last two years, Klopp has made big signings such as Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Alisson Becker, but said that such spending sprees are not sustainable for most clubs.

He said: “You cannot do it constantly. It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, [Man] City and PSG.”

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League top spot by City on the final day of the last season, but Klopp insisted he did not intend to make a dig at the club, owned by Emirati Sheikh Mansour.

He said: “It is not a criticism. I know how people will take it, that I am jealous…I am not at all jealous.

“There is no guarantee we won’t draw with Leicester on a smowy pitch because we make five new signings.”

Despite the comparative lull in activity in this summer’s transfer window, Klopp insisted it was not over for the current Champions League title holders.

He said: “This is not the end for Liverpool FC. Next year there will be another transfer window. This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that.”