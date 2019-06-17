Ferdinand is awaiting a call from his former club after speaking to Ed Woodward over the sporting director position.

Reports over recent weeks have suggested the 40-year-old is on a shortlist as part of a shake-up of the club’s hierarchy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing a major restructuring job this summer after the club finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

The introduction of a technical director to work alongside executive vice-chairman Woodward has been mooted for some time, but an appointment has yet to be made and Ferdinand says he won't be too upset if he does not land the role.

Rio Ferdinand spent 12 years as a player at Manchester UnitedPA Sport

"I’ve always spoken to Ed since I Ieft, anyway. I had that type of relationship with him," Ferdinand told BBC's Sportsweek.

"I’ve not seen him at a game so all the chats I’ve had with him have been on the phone or I go and see him when I’m in London.

" It’s nice to be on a list in such a responsible role at such a prestigious club. If the call comes I will say, ‘thank you very much for that’. But if that call doesn’t come, I’ll not lose sleep over it. "

"I’m not the type to dilly-dally around. I’ve seen the stuff in the paper. What’s that role about? I’ve asked that question — so yeah, I have spoken to him.

"I’m very honest and Ed’s open and honest with me. Manchester United and the powers that be will decide as and when they are going to put someone into that role.

"If I am the person on that list and the person they are going to talk to, then that time will come."

Ferdinand, who joined United in 2002 to become what was then the most expensive defender in world football, won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 12 years at the club.