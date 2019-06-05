Chelsea confident over Hudson-Odoi contract

Chelsea are optimistic that Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror. Hudson-Odoi had been keen to join Bayern Munich in the winter, who had a number of bids rejected for him. The 18-year-old has since undergone surgery for a ruptured achilles, which has caused Bayern to look elsewhere for now. That has led Chelsea to believe that if they offer the England international Eden Hazard's number 10 shirt and £100,000 a week, he could stay.

Paper Round's view: Hudson-Odoi's injury luckily came at a time when he is young enough to - many will hope - make a full and swift recovery, and the summer months mean he will not miss a whole season as he recovers. Given Chelsea's possible transfer ban they simply cannot afford to sell Hazard and lose Hudson-Odoi in the summer with a firesale transfer, so offering him huge wages for someone so young makes sense.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Will Liverpool demolish United's De Ligt dream? 01:31

Arsenal plan double swoop

The Sun reports on Arsenal's compromised summer transfer plans, after they failed to reach the Champions League for next season. That has left Unai Emery with just £40 million available for players, and the Spanish manager is targeting a doube swoop for Sampdoria's Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen. Praet would be a replacement for Aaron Ramsey while Andersen could compete in central defence, though the Italian club want closer to £45 million.

Paper Round's view: Emery's first season gave the fans enough to be optimistic, and it does seem a little unfair that Emery might end up with less available for transfers than Raffael Benitez could end up with at Newcastle. They dearly need a new central midfielder, but perhaps even more than that, they need an alternative to the ageing Laurent Koscielny and the unreliable Shkodran Mustafi, who cannot be trusted on the pitch.

Read the full story

United line up Lukaku replacement

Manchester United are eyeing up a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, claims a report in the Daily Mail. Romelu Lukaku will leave for Inter Milan if they are able to meet the asking price of around £80 million, so United are making alternative arrangements. One possible signing is Eintracht Frankfurt's French striker, Sebastien Haller. The 24-year-old forward grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Paper Round's view: Lukaku's performance and leaden-footed appearance last season extinguished all the promise of his first year at Old Trafford. He no longer looked interested in improving his own game and suffered from his side's inability to create straightforward chances for him. If Haller is more lightweight and able to match Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for a faster and more attacking United side, then it is a worthwhile change to be made.

Read the full story

Rodriguez available for just £5 million

Former England striker Jay Rodriguez is available for just £5 million, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. A clause in his West Brom contract allows him to leave for the bargain price after the side failed to return to the Premier League. The deal was made due to Rodriguez's professional behaviour following relegation, and it has now attracted interested from Bournemouth, Leicester City and Burnley.

Paper Round's view: Rodriguez is no longer the promising youngster who deserved his call up to the national side, but what he is, evidently, is a professional player who could play a role in a Premier League squad and offer depth. At 29, he could continue to offer something to a side for the next three years, and at just £5 million there would be little risk in buying him and giving him a short term deal.

Read the full story