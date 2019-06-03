Lichtsteiner to leave Arsenal after one season

The Swiss veteran moved to the Emirates Stadium from Juventus last summer but was a peripheral figure in the closing months of the season, appearing just twice since the end of February.

In a post on his official Instagram page, the 35-year-old apologised to Arsenal fans after their season ended in a disappointing 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Europa League final but said he was honoured nonetheless to represent the club.

"We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed," he wrote.

"It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!

"I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

Lichtsteiner, who has 104 caps for his country, scored his sole goal for the Gunners in a 2-1 win over Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.