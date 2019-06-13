PA Sport
Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Reds open up against promoted Norwich
Liverpool resume their quest to win the Premier League title by opening the 2019-20 season with a Friday night fixture against promoted Norwich.
Liverpool's first clash with the team who deprived them of the Premier League trophy in 2018-19, Manchester City, comes with a fixture at Anfield on November 9 - with the return fixture coming on April 4.
After a relatively gentle start, Liverpool then face back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham in October. A trip to Aston Villa follows on November 2 before the trip to City.
The first Merseyside derby of the season comes on December 4 at Anfield.
KEY DATES
|Date
|Opponent
|09/08 (opening day)
|Norwich City (H)
|19/09
|Manchester United (A)
|09/11
|Manchester City (H)
|04/12
|Everton (H)
|26/12 (Boxing Day)
|Leicester City (A)
|01/01 (New Year's Day)
|Sheffield United (H)
|18/01
|Manchester United (H)
|14/03
|Everton (A)
|04/04
|Manchester City (A)
|17/05 (final day)
|Newcastle United (A)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react