England international Loftus-Cheek, 23, made 40 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season and scored 10 goals as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League.

"I'm really pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It's the place where I've grown up playing and hopefully I'll be playing here for a lot longer," Loftus-Cheek told the club's website.

"At eight or nine years old, of course you never think you'll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends," he added.

"When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it's a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future."

Loftus-Cheek had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles in May, which forced him out of the Europa League final against London rivals Arsenal which Chelsea won 4-1.

Chelsea, who are under a transfer ban, are preparing for the new season under new manager Frank Lampard after Maurizio Sarri left the club and talismanic playmaker Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid.

They have completed a permanent deal for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real after a season-long loan.

Chelsea begin their league campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 11.