United tell Lukaku he can leave

Manchester United have told Romelu Lukaku that he can leave the club, reports the Sun. The 26-year-old Belgian international has made it clear he is willing to move after a season in and out the side, and has already agreed terms with Inter Milan. However, Ed Woodward is not prepared to take a loss on the player, who he bought for £75m million, but will accept players in part exchange, such as Milan Skriniar.

Paper Round's view: Lukaku started last season far too heavy to have been of use to Jose Mourinho, and he does not appear to have slimmed down sufficiently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He showed real promise in his first season, and if he can get better service at Inter Milan, then he can be confident of turning his career around. Otherwise, Inter are buying a player with hundreds of games under his belt and perhaps facing an early decline.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week 01:13

Maguire discusses City links

The Mirror reports on Harry Maguire's possible intentions after the Nations League tournament in June. The England international has been linked with a £75 million move to Manchester City as well as United, and the 26-year-old Leicester City defender did not play down the chances of a move, saying: "It gives you great confidence when you see your name up there in that stature."

Paper Round's view: The Nations Cup will hold up the future for a lot of players who won't be able to complete any transfers until they come back from international duty. A strong showing from Maguire could serve to increase his transfer value, and with Leicester City not in need of raising funds to survive, they can hold out for a huge offer from one of the top Premier League clubs.

Read the full story

Newcastle takeover progresses

The group aiming to buy Newcastle United is making progress on their takeover, according to the Telegraph. The Bin Zayed Group has been subject of rumours that it does not have the cash to complete the deal, but said they have already provided proof of the £350 million funds necessary and submitted the necessary paperwork to the Premier League.

Paper Round's view: Ashley is desperate to be rid of Newcastle having spent much of the last decade trying to the sell the club. Perhaps stories that suggest Bin Zayed is a bluffer have been leaked by a party that wants to hurry Bin Zayed into action so that the deal is completed. Such huge deals can go right to the wire, so Ashley cannot count on the money until the deal is finally done.

Read the full story

United set for summer clearout

In the Mail, they carry a story that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his deadline for Manchester United to clear out the deadwood, and that is up to 14 different players. Over the course of the next 12 months, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia (already gone), Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, James Wilson, Regan Poole, and Ashley Young (whose contract is up next season) are all expected to leave the club as the Norwegian plans for next season already.

Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Paper Round's view: None of the players listed above have impressed for United consistently, and losing Ander Herrera was a question of value above desperately needing to keep a player of his average quality. If United can finally shift the excess of mediocrity brought in by Ed Woodward then whomever is in charge of transfers has a chance of rectifying the mistakes. Unless Woodward is that man.

Read the full story