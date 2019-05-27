Man City's chairman dismisses FFP accusations as jealousy

The club became the first side in England to win a domestic treble, but the recent success has been overshadowed by the methods of funding used to build the squad.

Internal communications at City were leaked which led to investigations on whether the club had misled footballing authorities over the source of their funding. There are also questions over whether the sponsorship deals that City have arranged truly reflect the commercial value of the club.

However, in his, Mubarak said complaints over City's actions are being used by other clubs "as a diversionary tactic on poor investment decisions".

He pointed out that City's record signing is Riyad Mahrez, who at £60 million is far from the most expensive player in the Premier League or world football. Nevertheless, the club have spent the most amount of any Premier League side since Al Mubarak completed his takeover.

"With success, there is a certain level of jealousy, envy, whatever you call it. That's part of the game," acknowledged Mubarak.

"It's not easy for our competition, we know that. But the reality is, we didn't buy the most expensive player in the Premier League [Pogba], we didn't buy the most expensive goalkeeper [Kepa Arrizabalaga], we didn't buy the most expensive midfielder, we didn't buy the most expensive striker [Lukaku].

"People make decisions, they've got to live by them. This is a well-run club."

Mubarak complained that La Liga's president Javier Tebas had described City and Paris Saint-Germain were 'playthings of a state' as a result of the two clubs being owned by investment arms of states.

"I think there's something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation," Mubarak countered. Mubarak is an adviser to the Abu Dhabi royal family, who rule a country which does not allow Israeli passport holders to enter.

He went on to say: "This is just ugly, the way he is combining teams because of ethnicity. I find that very disturbing, to be honest."

"There is a hypocrisy in this statement that is ironic. These huge jumps in these transfers - Figo, Zidane - where did they happen?

"I have no time for innuendo. Mr Tebas should look back at the history of La Liga, a league dominated by two clubs, and how distortion has happened. Manchester City has not a single player in the top 10 transfers.

"I don't think this is just an attack on Manchester City, it's against this league. I hope people start seeing that. I know people don't want to defend Manchester City - but for God's sake start defending this league.

"There are four Premier League teams in the two European finals. We have the best league in the world, the most commercial league and the most successful clubs in terms of global presence. That bothers a lot of people in many places."