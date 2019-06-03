Man United chief Woodward has no understanding of football - Van Gaal

The former Bayern Munich boss spent two years on the touchline at Old Trafford helping the club to their first piece of major silverware since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in the form of the 2016 FA Cup.

However, he was replaced by Jose Mourinho soon after and has accused Woodward, who has held his current position since 2013, of running the club of being run entirely commercially, without a thought for the sporting side of things.

He told 11 Freunde: “At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that.

“At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO – somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.

“It cannot be a good thing when a club is run solely from a commercially-driven perspective.

“I don’t hold it against the club. They wanted Mourinho and he was on the market. Appointing Mourinho was obviously interesting from a business point of view.

"He wins games. And for a club like United, the main thing is to win trophies. How they are won isn’t the main priority, the English fans see it differently.

"They accept that the game is not all about attacking but it is also about defending. I always tried to defend high up the pitch, to be in the opposition’s half and play the game there.”