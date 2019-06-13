Getty Images
Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2019-20: City start with West Ham test
Champions Manchester City will visit West Ham United on the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
Pep Guardiola’s side then welcome Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium before games against Bournemouth (away), Brighton (home), Norwich (away) and Watford (home).
They host rivals Manchester United on December 7 before the return trip to Old Trafford on March 7.
The Community Shield between City and Liverpool will take place on August 4.
KEY DATES
|Date
|Opponent
|10/08 (opening day)
|West Ham United (A)
|09/11
|Liverpool (A)
|07/12
|Manchester United (H)
|26/12 (Boxing Day)
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
|01/01 (New Year's Day)
|Everton (H)
|07/03
|Manchester United (A)
|04/04
|Liverpool (H)
|17/05 (final day)
|Norwich City (H)
