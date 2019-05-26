Manchester City to replace Silva

The Sun lead with a story that David Silva could leave Manchester City to enjoy a retirement spell in Qatar. The 32-year-old midfielder has been offered £12 million over two years, tax-free, to move to a club in the Qatari league, and has a contract that runs until the end of the season next year at the Etihad. The move would double his wages before tax, and City are looking at Monaco's Youri Tielemans as his replacement, who could cost around £40 million.

Paper Round's view: Silva has been a fantastic servant for City and he has still played a crucial role in his team's domestic success over the past two season. On his current performances, it seems that he could continue to thrive at the top level for years yet, and a move to Qatar would probably still be on offer when he's 35.

United bid for De Ligt

Spanish radio claimed on Saturday that Matthijs de Ligt was close to a move to Manchester United, but now the Mirror adds details to the story. The 19-year-old defender had been expected to join Barcelona, but they are reluctant to do a deal on Mino Raiola's terms. United are offering huge sums of cash to convince the player to drop out of the Champions League, and they have made a £70 million bid to secure his signing.

Paper Round's view: Dealing with Raiola is a double-edged sword. Money, above all else, is the method to get the players that he represents, but it does mean you have to deal with his constant agitating for new contracts and transfers away. That is easily mitigated if the club is successful, because most players fundamentally want to keep winning things, but there is no guarantee of that while Ed Woodward is in charge.

Alderweireld waits for move

The Express reports that De Ligt's transfer is holding up any move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld. Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich all hold an interest in the Belgian international, and he has a £25 million release clause in his contract. The 30 year old will have to wait for De Ligt to move on before the clubs turn to him, where he is further down the shortlist.

Paper Round's view: Alderweireld has had an acceptable season, but he has suffered from injury and being phased out of the first team at Tottenham Hotspur, who are clearly preparing for his exit. At 30, he has a couple of years left at the top if his body is able to withstand the rigours of top flight European football, and £25 million is no money at all for the biggest clubs.

Benitez handed £61 million for transfers

After months of negotiations, Mike Ashley continues to want to keep Rafael Benitez at the club. Ashley will offer £61 million for transfers over the summer, after carrying over £11 million that was made available to Benitez in the winter. In addition, the Spaniard will be able to keep any funds raised from player sales. There is no indication that Benitez is yet ready to sign a new deal.

Paper Round's view: Benitez has done an excellent job at Newcastle United, and a couple of seasons ago, £61 million would have been a huge amount to spend on players. Nowadays it is little more than table stakes, and Benitez will have to again unearth bargains and make do with the occasional journeyman if he is to keep Newcastle in the top flight.

