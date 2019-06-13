United’s next five games see them face Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Crystal Palace (h), Southampton (a), Leicester (h) and West Ham (a).

They host rivals Liverpool on October 19, making the return trip to Anfield on January 18.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side visit the Etihad on December 7, before hosting the champions on March 7.

They finish the season at 2015-16 champions Leicester City.

KEY DATES