United to loan Bale

Manchester United are considering a loan move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to the Mirror. The 29-year-old Welsh international is not wanted at a £75 million valuation by either United or Spurs, but there is an alternative. United could offer to take Bale on loan and pay him almost £500,000 a week, with the option of an additional year on the deal.

Paper Round’s view: This is the kind of sensible structure to having Bale in the side that is anathema to Ed Woodard’s usual way of doing business, so it is hard to credit it actually happening. Taking him for a year or two would allow United to have him at his peak, but should he fall to a serious injury or fail to adjust to a struggling Premier League side he can be sent back to Madrid.

Video - Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch 01:21

Maguire move in doubt

Harry Maguire is a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United, but he may not get his move this summer. Leicester City want a fee in excess of the £75 million that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk, repots the Sun. However United have brought their era of huge transfer fees to an end, and City are reluctant to break their transfer record for the 26-year-old England international.

Tweet

Paper Round’s view: Given City will likely send a few players on their way this season, and the fact they are backed by the wealth of a state, it doesn’t really wash that City can’t afford him. Whether he is worth the money is another question, but perhaps his valuation is helped by the paucity of defensive alternatives who count towards the homegrown quota.

Read the full story

Chelsea plan swoop for Bailey

Chelsea are lining up a transfer for Bayer Leverkusen winger, Leon Bailey, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old Jamaican international is valued at £80 million, and Chelsea want him to be a long term replacement for Pedro and Willian, and to offer depth following the exit of Eden Hazard to Chelsea. They must wait for this and any transfer to see what happens with their transfer ban appeal.

Paper Round’s view: If Chelsea’s appeal allows them to at least stay their ban, then they will be in for a busy summer. Gary Cahill is leaving, and Gonzalo Higuain will probably not be back. There are question marks over much of the squad and so if they are able to buy and sell then they will have to do extensively and for the long term - making Bailey the right kind of player.

Read the full story

Liverpool in talks with Pepe

The Express carries a story which claims that Champions League winners Liverpool are looking to build on their success by adding in the transfer window. One target is Lille’s promising Nicolas Pepe, who scored 22 goals last season. They face competition from Bayern Munich, who are trying to rebuild their side after an underwhelming season.

Nicolas PépéGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Pepe is just 24 and fits in with Liverpool’s approach of buying talented players who are on the cusp of hitting their peak. Buying him would allow them to add depth and quality to a squad that did brilliantly to play so consistently despite having a weaker squad that Manchester City. The chase for the Premier League will be even tougher next season.

Read the full story