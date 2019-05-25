The 19-year-old, who captained his side to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, has been swayed by a huge financial offer from United - according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

Barcelona were said to be strongly chasing De Ligt, having already clinched the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax for next season.

But one of the most highly-rated young talents in the game now appears to be closing in on a sensational move to Old Trafford.

Video - Euro Papers: ANOTHER source says De Ligt will reject Barcelona 01:25

United are expect to invest heavily in their squad after failing to qualify for the Champions League next season.

And former player Rio Ferdinand recently tipped De Ligt as a potential recruit.

"I really, really love this player," Ferdinand told Independent.ie. "He is the youngest captain to ever get to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Leading his team, there’s a personality about him I like.

"Bar his footballing ability that is obvious, he has a personality. He looks like he’s meant to be at this stage. You can see why all the top clubs are after him and United should trying everything to get him. He'd be perfect for a defence that needs a shake-up."