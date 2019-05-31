The news comes just two days after the Italian won the Europa League with Chelsea in a 4-1 win over Arsenal.

Reports suggest Sarri will be released from his contract after meeting with club officials to discuss his future.

Sarri has been under pressure from the fans due to the style of football employed this season, though they did finish third in the Premier League.

The former Napoli coach has been linked with a return to Italy, with Juventus searching for a new manager following the departure of Max Allegri.

In turn, Derby County boss Frank Lampard has been strongly rumoured as Sarri's replacement.