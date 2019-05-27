Newcastle set for £350 million takeover - reports

The Dubai-based billionaire is a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, and is aso a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

He has already attempted to buy a Premier League club, having failed with a £2 billion bid for Liverpool in 2019.

Newcastle's current owner Mike Ashley has been keen to sell the club for several years, and had been linked with takeover attempts from Amanda Stavely and Peter Kenyon.

It is believed that the club will be sold for a sum of £350 million, and the proposed new owner will bankroll an increase in transfer budget for Rafael Benitez, if he is kept on by the new owners.

The 61-year-old Khaled is a founder of the Bin Zayed Group, which controls and invests in different companies.

Ashley has been an unpopular figure in Newcastle since Kevin Keegan resigned a manager in 2008.