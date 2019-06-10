Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are preparing to dip into the transfer market as they bid to get ahead of their rivals ahead of next season.

But who should they sign and sell this summer? We reveal all...

Arsenal: 'Sell Ozil, sign Ajax youngster'

Summer target: Build a squad capable of reclaiming their fourth-place perch.

What they need: Players who are happy playing away from home, namely a centre-back, left-back, central midfielder and attacking midfielder.

Who fits the brief? Samuel Umtiti has ruled out a move from Barcelona – although we’ve heard that before – so perhaps a move for Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano? Strong, quick and good timing in the tackle (at least from his YouTube highlights), the 20-year-old looks a very handy player and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has had a great season, mare against Turkey for France aside, while West Ham’s Declan Rice would add much-needed solidity to midfield as Granit Xhaka continues to baffle. Arsenal are targeting Yannick Carrasco but any player willing to sack it in for a move to China in their mid-20s needs to be swerved, while a return for Alexis Sanchez seems stupid given he’s now terrible. So why not a move for Ajax’s David Neres? He was sensational in the run to the Champions League semi-finals, but is not being mentioned alongside Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt – suggesting he's available for a non-elite side.

Who should they sell? At the risk of a deluge of 'jumping on the bandwagon' comments, Mesut Ozil needs to go. He's become the poster boy for Arsenal's current malaise and while he's brilliant when he turns up, it's rarely in big games. Why not free up the wages, and more importantly the No.10 shirt, for a more consistent player? Shkodran Mustafi also needs moving on, obviously, while Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac can also depart.

Who has already left?

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, free)

Petr Cech (retired)

Danny Welbeck (released)

Chelsea: 'Swap managers with Juventus'

Summer target: Delay transfer ban, sign players.

What they need: Replacement for Eden Hazard (Christian Pulisic doesn’t count) and a new manager… probably.

Who fits the brief? Erm… nobody? How do you replace someone who decided you were too small to reach his goals? Philippe Coutinho could be available from Barcelona and is the best outcome they could hope for but, to be honest, it’s pointless getting bogged down in it all until Chelsea’s transfer fate is decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As to the manager situation? Well, appointing Frank Lampard would surely be a disaster. Their might be a mini-boost upon his arrival, but he is still learning at Derby and risks derailing his career by jumping into the big time now – particularly with the club's fate in limbo. Anyway, there's an easier answer: swap managers with Juventus. Chelsea haven't had the best luck with Italians (although a Premier League title and Europa League crown refute that), but Max Allegri is an upgrade on Maurizio Sarri.

Who should they sell? No one until CAS does it thing, you know the drill.

Who has already left?

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, £88 million)

Gary Cahill (released)

Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City, free)

Rob Green (retired)

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea and Gary Cahill of Chelsea celebrates with the Europa League Trophy following there team's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.Getty Images

Liverpool: 'Bag two players to close on City'

Summer target: Creep closer to Manchester City.

What they need: Four things: a) to keep the squad together, b) get Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fit again, c) a quality creative central midfielder, and d) a back-up striker.

Who fits the brief? Ruben Neves of Wolves fame. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield for months and it’s easy to see why – his raking passes will be a delight to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Could they also tempt Timo Werner from Leipzig to compete with Roberto Firmino?

Who should they sell? Just the expected crew: Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Danny Ings. Plus, it might be time for Adam Lallana to reinvigorate his career elsewhere.

Who has already left?

Alberto Moreno (released)

Daniel Sturridge (released)

Connor Randall (released)

Adam Bogdan (released)

Manchester City: 'Sign Atletico ace, get Mendy fit'

Summer target: Maintain near-perfection and get Benjamin Mendy fit.

What they need: A Fernandinho replacement.

Who fits the brief? There’s so much (nonsense) talk about who City need to sign to win the Champions League. Calm down, the squad already exists – they were just a bit naïve and desperately unlucky last season. Pep Guardiola just needs to tweak his tactics (i.e. playing with a midfield that doesn’t collapse when dribbled at) and the trophy could finally be arriving next summer.

However, one man who would improve them is Atletico Madrid’s Rodri, with City already on the way to signing him after the central midfielder asked his club "to give me space". Ben Chilwell has also been linked at left-back but come on… what they really need is a fully-fit Mendy, preferably banned from social media until he goes on an appearance streak.

Who should they sell? If Guardiola continues to leave him out, then Leroy Sane should be sold – they can’t risk having an unhappy star in the squad. That said, surely they are overdue a few big-money sales if they are to evade Financial Fair Play?

Who has already left?

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, free)

Patrick Roberts (Norwich, loan)

Manchester United: 'Bin Pogba, throw money around the right way'

Summer target: Don’t become the new Liverpool.

What they need: To end their embarrassing obsession with throwing money at their problems… by throwing money, much more carefully, at their problems. Four players minimum needed: a central defender, right back, central midfielder and winger.

Who fits the brief? Toby Alderweireld has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Belgian has been outstanding for Tottenham for many seasons and it seems a far more likely coup than Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly or Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt. Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a supreme season for Crystal Palace BUT he’s a real defender, not necessarily someone who will bomb forward, so perhaps PSG’s attack-minded Thomas Meunier would be a better option.

The Portuguese Frank Lampard aka Bruno Fernandes – he has a sensational scoring record – could bolster their midfield options while Leicester’s James Maddison would help with their shift to investing in young, hungry players (à la Daniel James from Swansea City). And, for some bizarre reason, a loan move for Gareth Bale doesn't seem a terrible idea – if only to speed up Alexis Sanchez's departure.

Who should they sell? Almost everyone... including Paul Pogba. It will inevitably spark tears from some United fans – ‘it’s a witch-hunt’ – but, rightly or wrongly, he’s the embodiment of this miserable United side. You can’t pick and choose when you play, especially when you cost over £90m, then flirt with other clubs in your interviews. If United are to be taken seriously, they have to accept it hasn't worked and sell him. It might set them back a season, but in the long-term it is the right decision if they plan on winning the Premier League in the next decade.

Then there’s the rest of the sorry bunch. United should also say farewell to Nemanja Matic, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, Phil Jones… Ashley Young should stay in a non-playing capacity.

Who has arrived?

Daniel James (Swansea, £15m - awaiting window to open)

Who has already left?

Ander Herrera (released)

Antonio Valencia (released)

Tottenham: 'Keep Alderweireld, stop being frugal'

Summer target: Actually sign someone and increase wage structure.

What they need: Two full-backs, two central midfielders, a 'plan b' winger and back-up striker.

Who fits the brief? Giovani Lo Celso, apparently. But two problems: a) we’ve hardly seen him play to comment, and b) his £88m price tag from Betis means Spurs have likely switched focus anyway. Could they rival United for Bruno Fernandes, as the Portuguese press are claiming? Could they convince Crystal Palace to part with Wilfried Zaha for less than their insane £100m valuation? Could Donny van de Beek be the replacement to Christian Eriksen after his sensational role in Ajax’s first-leg win over Spurs?

Elsewhere, Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira had a quietly impressive season at right-back, while Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon could act as a defence and attack two-in-one – even if he wouldn’t prove an immediate fix. Lots of questions, but it basically boils down to one thing: are Tottenham prepared to spend money? Not just on transfers but also wages?

Who should they sell? They shouldn’t sell Eriksen, but they probably have no choice after his 'I-am-happy-at-Spurs-but-please-sign-me' interview on international duty. They can’t let Alderweireld follow him out the exit, unless they want Mauricio Pochettino to vanish too. However, Kieran Tripper, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could all leave without serious ramifications.

Who has arrived?

Kion Etete (Notts County, £200,000)

Who has already left?