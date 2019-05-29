Real believe Hazard deal done

The Sun reports that Real Madrid believe they have sealed a deal with Chelsea to sign Eden Hazard. The paper claims that the two clubs agreed a fee of up to £115 million for the 28-year-old Belgian international. Chelsea will receive £100 million, with the option of a further £15 million depending on other contractual conditions, with the player earning £400,000 a week.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea already have Christian Pulisic signed from Borussia Dortmund, so they are able to negotiate with Real patiently without being in a rush to sign his replacement. £100 million will give them the chance to improve other areas of the squad, and they need a new striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain.

Barca to keep Valverde

After weeks of speculation that Ernesto Valverde would lose his job following the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the coach’s job is safe - for now. Senior players have stepped in with their own support, including Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Ivan Rakitic, and Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to keep hm too.

Paper Round’s view: If the players and president want to keep Valverde, then it seems there is little chance that he would be replaced in the near future. The defeat to Liverpool is embarrassing, because any top side should be capable of shutting up shop and minimising a defeat to a one or two-goal limit, but they still only lost the tie by a single goal. There is enough hope for more success next season.

Spurs bid for Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, claims the Daily Mail. They report that they have made a £53 million bid for the 23-year-old Argentine, who joined on a permanent deal at the end of their season following an excellent spell on loan from Paris Saint-Germain - but Spurs will have to meet his £88 million release clause. Spurs are also keen on a £12 million deal for Jack Clarke from Leeds.

Paper Round’s view: Lo Celso is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, and at £88 million he is at the top end of the transfer market. That is something that Spurs have not traditionally been interested in under Daniel Levy, but with Christian Eriksen possibly on his way out of the club, they will have to spend more if they want to keep Mauricio Pochettino at the club.

Rice plays down United talk

Manchester United target Declan Rice has played down talk of a move to Old Trafford. The 20-year-old England international is preparing for the Nations League with the England squad, and spoke to the Guardian about being content at West Ham, saying: “I know that there’s speculation but I signed a five-year contract with West Ham during the season, So my focus is fully on playing for West Ham. I’ve got a great connection with the fans; the fans love me and I love them and that’s the way it is at the moment. I’m not thinking about anything else, for sure.”

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United are supposedly keen on Rice, but there are stronger rumours that he will soon be on his way to rivals Manchester City. Rice is perhaps the most talented central midfielder that England have had since Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, so any club that can use him next season have something special.

