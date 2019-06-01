Real Madrid to meet Chelsea to agree Hazard deal

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Real Madrid are set for head-to-head talks to agree a deal to bring Eden Hazard to Spain. Real have already made three offers, but need to meet Chelsea representatives in order to finalise any deal. The delay means that the club will not be able to announce they have signed the 28-year-old Belgian international until after Belgium's game against Scotland on June 11.

Paper Round's view: Chelsea are not the side that need to rush, and they can use that pressure to their advantage. They have Christian Pulisic in place and he is there to take over from Hazard, so they do not need to worry about getting the money in from Real. However, the Spanish side need to start assuaging their fans after a dreadful season of disappointment.

Hernadez set for Valencia

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez could join Spanish side Valencia in the summer, should they meet the London club's asking price. The Sun think that an offer of £8 million could be enough for the 30-year-old Mexican international, with Andy Caroll, Adrian, Samir Nasri and Lucas Perez also likely to be sold or released. Valencia need a striker after Michy Batshuayi failed to impress on his loan deal,

Paper Round's view: Hernandez is the perfect striker for a side that creates lots of chances but does not need a striker to assist in any build-up. Over the course of his career, Hernandez has maintained his poacher's instinct but has failed to improve the rest of his game significantly. With Manuel Pellegrini dragging up the quality at the London Stadium, more transfer funds could be used in a constructive way.

City may lose Gundogan for nothing

Manchester City could lose midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for nothing at the end of next season, believes the Mirror. The 28-year-old German will continue to negotiate with City but is waiting to see how the next year goes, as he believes he could once again struggle to play regularly. Pep Guardiola could sign Atletico Madrid midfieder Rodrigo for £62 million, which would further restrict his chances.

Paper Round's view: Gundogan has been intermittently excellent for City over the past couple of seasons, but there is no doubt that petrodollars could secure an even better player if Guardiola believes he needs one. At 29 and at the peak of his powers, a free transfer would give him the chance to earn huge wage for what would probably be his last contract in top flight football.

West Ham in for Fortounis

With Javier Hernandez and others close to the exit, West Ham are looking to rebuild under Manuel Pellegrini. The Express reports that the club are in talks for Kostas Fortounis, the Olympiakos midfielder. There club have been linked with a £16 million move for the 26-year-old Greek midfielder. The club have a shortage of midfielders as only Mark Noble and Declan Rice are fit often enough to be counted on.

Paper Round's view: Robert Snodgrass is a perfectly acceptable player, but with injuries to Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere, there is far from enough midfield cover going into next season. They have already signed Roberto on a free transfer as Adrian prepares to leave the club, but could also sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona as his loan spell at Everton finishes, which would be a brilliant signing.

