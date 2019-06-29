Le Buzz

For anyone in any doubt over the United fan’s feelings on Moyes’ short but most definitely not sweet 10-month stint at the club, he rapped from the world famous Pyramid stage on Friday: “I come to your team and f**k s**t up – I’m David Moyes.”

The jibe comes in the summer that would have seen Moyes’ six-year contract - signed back in 2013 – come to its end. Alas…

Given his infamously unsuccessful tenure at the club, Moyes might not choose to quote Stormzy himself in his response: “If you don’t rate me, shame on you.”