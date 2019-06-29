PA Sport
If you don’t rate him… Stormzy trolls Moyes in Glastonbury headline set
Le Buzz
Grime artist Stormzy sent Manchester United fans into meltdown on Friday after he used his Glastonbury headline set to mock former manager David Moyes.
For anyone in any doubt over the United fan’s feelings on Moyes’ short but most definitely not sweet 10-month stint at the club, he rapped from the world famous Pyramid stage on Friday: “I come to your team and f**k s**t up – I’m David Moyes.”
The jibe comes in the summer that would have seen Moyes’ six-year contract - signed back in 2013 – come to its end. Alas…
Given his infamously unsuccessful tenure at the club, Moyes might not choose to quote Stormzy himself in his response: “If you don’t rate me, shame on you.”
