Pep-Klopp rivalry hotting up nicely

Now, before the Warm-Up objectively takes a look at Pep Guardiola's eccentricities, the Warm-Up must first show that it is objective.

So, here you go:

As a football coach, there is no doubt that Pep Guardiola knows exactly what he is doing. See below:

The guy is an innovator, and his record is, currently, without peer. His Manchester City side won the Community Shield on penalties against Liverpool on Sunday. Yes the Community Shield matters, but no it can't be counted in a treble should a team win two other 'actual' competitions.

He also can't dress himself well. See: one positive, one negative. Objective.

Anyhow, on to the more pressing question of whether Pep is as sound as he seems to get a pass for? The absolute answer to that is a no. Pep is very polite, and when he needs to be very respectful. However, like all winners, he has a brutal, ruthless aide, as shown in the below absolute pieing of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is 21 seconds in.

He was at it before the Community Shield when he bristled at the suggestion that he had spent £200 million each summer he had been at City - he hasn't, of course. He was also in fiesty form when Jordan Henderson started running his mouth late in the game, too.

Basically, Pep is a thoroughly nice guy until that competitive edge kicks in. It is a constant battle.

Jurgen Klopp is another one - a top, top, top bloke according to anyone who has crossed paths with him but there is a brutal, relentless pursuit of excellence that manifests itself in a ruthlessness that should set this season up for an absolute humdinger between two generational sides.

Happy days. Long live the brutal, savage nice guys.

Video - Guardiola fumes at City's FIFA award shortlist snub 00:24

Jason Sancho is unreal

Jadon Sancho was fairly anonymous during the first half of Borussia Dortmund's DFL-Supercup victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

And then he did this:

An assist and a goal.

The guy is 19-years-old and already completely dominating key moments in the big games. His assist for Paco Alcacer was a thing of beauty - such beauty, in fact, it took until the second replay for the Warm-Up to realise the majesty of it. The quick feet were obviously great but it was the release, the timing of the release and the audacity of the release of the ball that sets him apart.

He he a limitless amount of skill but it is his ridiculous composure at a young age that makes him such a unique talent.

Phil Foden is, according to all reports, close or even to the same level as Sancho but he is currently, bar the odd exception, having to put up with five-minute cameos of five-goal mailings for City.

Neymar getting sidelined at PSG

Big old Geoffrey Chaucer dropped the below pearler in The Cook's Tale way back in 1390.

'Many a true word is spoken in jest.' Or a derivative of that.

And that little gem was never more applicable than now when referring to Neymar's standing at PSG.

It looks to the Warm-Up's untrained and mendacious eye that the PSG players are just a bit fed up with his patter.

Exhibit A - Leandro Paredes mocks the living daylights out of his diving antics:

Exhibit B - Kylian Mbappe launches him from a team photo:

Both definitely jokes but Neymar is meant to be the team's leader and is getting mugged off like he is some youth team player.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero

And you thought VAR was naughty in the World Cup, Nations League or wherever you saw it first.

This is seriously rogue.

Zero

Sobering, worrying and a glimpse into the future for many other clubs?

Terrible stuff.

HAT-TIP

Monchi is a boy. Rory Smith went to meet him.

COMING UP

Nick Miller, who has probably been sleeping all weekend to get over his mammoth three Warm-Ups last week, will take you through all the reaction to Huddersfield against Derby - and a load of transfer drivel.