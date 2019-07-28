In a post on Instagram, Elliott said: “To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!”

Promising to work as hard as possible for the club, he added: “I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on.”

Liverpool reportedly beat off competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Elliott, who was the youngest ever player to make his Premier League debut aged 16 years and 30 days, against Wolves earlier this year – one of this three senior appearances for the club last season.

The youngster has also played at international level in England’s Under 15s and U17s.

In a statement on the club’s website, Liverpool said Elliott would join the squad for Sunday’s friendly against Napoli.