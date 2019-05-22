The former Boca Juniors, Malaga and Manchester City keeper made nine appearances for Chelsea over the past season and enjoyed five clean sheets as back-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga

"I am very happy to renew my contract with Chelsea and hopefully we can enjoy the next season and achieve a lot of targets," said 37-year-old Caballero, who joined Chelsea from City two years ago.

"For me to stay at a big club like Chelsea was a really easy decision."

Whether or not Maurizio Sarri will remain at Stamford Bridge next term is a moot point, but Chelsea are pleased to retain the services of Caballero.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said:

" Willy is an excellent professional who has served us extremely well over the past two years. He has provided reliable backup in that time and enjoyed some memorable performances, as well as helping us secure the FA Cup last season and reach the Europa League final later this month. "

"He has also been a positive presence at the training ground, demonstrating dedication and professionalism every day and helping bring out the best in our first-choice goalkeepers. We are pleased to retain his services for the 2019/20 season."